flydubai strengthens operations in Italy with increased frequency to Naples, Milan

DUBAI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has increased its daily operations between Dubai and Naples and is set to boost its flights to Milan-Bergamo to a double-daily operation from 31st July.

Due to scheduled maintenance works at Naples International Airport (NAP), the airline will temporarily operate daily flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Salerno Costa d’Amalfi and Cilento Airport (QSR) from 1st to 30th November 2026, before resuming services to Naples International Airport (NAP) from 1st December.

During this period, passengers with existing bookings to Naples will be automatically rebooked onto flights to Salerno, ensuring their journeys continue without disruption. The temporary switch offers seamless connectivity for passengers travelling between Dubai and Naples, while reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for travel, trade and tourism.

With the increased frequencies, the carrier will serve Italy with a double-daily frequency to Milan-Bergamo, daily flights to Naples, thrice-weekly flights to Catania, alongside seasonal summer flights to Olbia, operating twice weekly until the end of August.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “Naples and Milan have become key gateways into our Italian network. Our priority is to ensure customers continue to enjoy convenient access to the region, in line with our long-term commitment to strengthening connectivity to underserved destinations and supporting the continued flow of trade, tourism and people between the UAE and Italy, particularly as travel demand increases during the winter season.”

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, stated, “Our commitment to further strengthening our direct services to Naples and Milan-Bergamo underscores the importance of the Italian market and our commitment to offering customers seamless, non-stop access to key destinations across Italy and beyond."

flydubai has recently launched services to Aleppo in Syria, Bangkok in Thailand and Benghazi in Libya, with direct flights to Pokhara in Nepal set to commence on 23rd September, further enhancing connectivity to key destinations across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The Naples and Milan-Bergamo services are operated under the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, offering passengers the convenience of streamlined itineraries, single-ticket bookings and through-checked baggage.