Waha Capital reports H1 2026 net profit of AED338 million

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Waha Capital PJSC on Wednesday reported a net profit of AED338 million for the first half of 2026, up 62 percent from a year earlier.

Total income reached AED479 million, while assets under management (AUM) stood at AED13.9 billion as of 30th June 2026.

Third-party assets under management increased to approximately AED8.5 billion, following net inflows of over US$300 million during the period.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of Waha Capital, said the company's strong first-half performance reflected the resilience of its diversified investment platform, disciplined capital allocation and consistent execution of its long-term strategy.

"The first half also reinforced the value of diversification as a core strength of our business model. Our portfolio is deliberately positioned across geographies, sectors and asset classes, enabling us to navigate different market cycles and identify opportunities as they emerge," he said.

Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital, said each of the company's business pillars delivered strong performance in the first half despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

"Waha Investments continued to build momentum, attracting over US$300 million in third-party capital, with total assets under management exceeding US$3 billion during the period. Private Investments delivered strong growth, with net profit tripling year-on-year to AED114 million, while Waha Land progressed the expansion of its industrial and logistics platform, strengthening its recurring income base," he said.

During the first half of 2026, Waha Land continued to execute the next phase of its growth strategy, with about 225,000 square metres of additional industrial and logistics assets under development. The projects represent a capital investment of more than AED500 million and will significantly expand Waha Land’s leasable portfolio, supporting future recurring income and long-term growth.

Alongside its expansion programme, Waha Land continued to progress build-to-suit opportunities, supporting its strategy of developing purpose-built assets for long-term tenants and enhancing the quality of its portfolio.