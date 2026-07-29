DP World opens first multi-client warehousing facility in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World has started operations at its first multi-client third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse in Saudi Arabia, expanding integrated warehousing and distribution capacity for businesses serving the Kingdom's growing consumer and industrial sectors.

Located in Riyadh's Al Mashael Logistics Hub, the 15,250 square-metre facility provides more than 17,000 pallet positions and access to scalable storage, inventory management and distribution services through a single integrated logistics provider.

The opening comes as Saudi Arabia continues to accelerate investment in supply chain infrastructure under Vision 2030, driving growing demand for modern logistics, warehousing and distribution services across manufacturing, retail, e-commerce and industrial sectors.

The facility gives customers direct access to major transport corridors linking customers across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region. Operating as a non-bonded warehouse, it allows customs-cleared goods to move directly into the domestic market, helping reduce lead times and improve inventory availability.

Mohammad Alshaikh, CEO of DP World KSA, said, "Supply chains today require greater flexibility, visibility and speed. This facility gives customers access to scalable warehousing and distribution services that help optimise inventory, improve fulfilment and respond more effectively to changing market demand.

"By expanding our logistics footprint in Riyadh, we are strengthening our ability to support customers across Saudi Arabia and supporting trade and economic growth across the Kingdom.”

Raveen Guliani, COO of Logistics at DP World GCC, said, “Saudi Arabia is among our fastest-growing logistics markets in the region and a key gateway for regional trade. As supply chains become more integrated across the Gulf, customers are looking for partners that can connect warehousing, transportation, ports and distribution through one integrated network."

He added that this facility strengthens DP World's regional logistics footprint and its ability to support cargo flows between Saudi Arabia, the UAE and wider global markets.

Designed to support Saudi Arabia's growing consumer goods, industrial goods, automotive, retail and technology sectors, the warehouse offers storage, inventory management, import consolidation and distribution services. Storage areas can also be configured for temperature-controlled conditions as customer demand develops, providing additional flexibility for customers with specialised supply chain requirements.

The Riyadh facility complements DP World's existing logistics operations in Dammam and represents another milestone in the development of an integrated national logistics network connecting ports, inland transport, warehousing and distribution across Saudi Arabia.

It also builds on DP World's continued investment in the Kingdom, including the expansion of Jeddah South Container Terminal and the previously announced $250 million development of the 415,000 square metre Jeddah Logistics Park, the largest integrated facility of its kind in the Kingdom.