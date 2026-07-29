Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival to open Thursday

AJMAN, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 11th Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival will open on Thursday under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

Organised by the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, the festival will run from 30th July to 3rd August at Emirates Hospitality Hall.

The 2026 edition will bring together farmers, beekeepers, government entities and private-sector organisations, alongside a diverse programme of competitions and heritage and entertainment activities designed for members of the community.

Held annually, the festival has become one of Ajman's leading heritage and agricultural events, celebrating the UAE's cultural legacy while showcasing locally produced dates, honey and fruit.

It also supports farmers, beekeepers and local producers by encouraging higher product quality and competitiveness, while raising awareness of sustainable agricultural practices and the importance of preserving the UAE's agricultural heritage.

Over five days, the festival will offer a mix of educational, entertainment and shopping activities. Dates, honey and fruit competitions will showcase local produce, complemented by exhibition and retail stands featuring agricultural, food and heritage products.

The programme will also feature interactive workshops, educational activities, heritage performances and audience competitions designed for visitors of all ages.

The Department has allocated AED1 million in prize money for the dates, honey and citrus competitions, as well as audience prizes, to encourage farmers, beekeepers and exhibitors to present their best products and increase public participation.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet farmers and beekeepers, learn about date and honey production, and explore modern agricultural practices that enhance quality and sustainability. The festival will also provide a platform for producers, consumers and agricultural stakeholders to exchange expertise and create new opportunities for UAE-made products.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said the festival reflects the Department's commitment to preserving heritage, promoting tourism and supporting local agriculture and production.

He said the event provides a national platform to celebrate the UAE's agricultural heritage and introduce younger generations to the importance of the date palm and its produce, while supporting farmers, beekeepers and local producers in line with the country's priorities for sustainability, food security and economic growth.

The festival is supported by a number of national institutions and public and private-sector organisations.