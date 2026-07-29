Ajman transport network logs more than 6.6 million trips in H1

AJMAN, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman's transport network recorded more than 6,668,009 trips during the first half of 2026, reflecting continued demand for mobility services across the emirate.

The total comprised 6,604,115 taxi trips, 61,827 public bus trips and 2,067 trips on the Abra water ferry service.

Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Authority, said the figures reflect the integration of the emirate's transport services and their role in meeting the mobility needs of different segments of the community through safe, reliable and diverse transport options.

He said the authority continues to monitor and enhance transport services in line with customers' evolving needs, with the aim of improving operational efficiency, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the development of a more integrated and sustainable transport network.