RAKEZ, Control Risks partner to initiate comprehensive framework for workers’ welfare

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has signed an agreement with Control Risks Middle East Limited to develop a comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing workers’ welfare, quality of life, and accommodation standards in the economic zone.

This initiative reflects the economic zone’s commitment to fostering standards of safety, health and wellbeing within labour accommodations, while supporting employers in adopting leading practices that contribute to workforce satisfaction and sustainable business growth.

The agreement was signed by Alida Helena Scholtz, RAKEZ CFO, and Dr James Sinclair, Control Risks Global Head of Business and Human Rights, at RAKEZ headquarters.

As part of the partnership, Control Risks will work closely with RAKEZ’s Health, Safety and Environment (HS&E) department to conduct a detailed assessment of labour accommodation practices, benchmark them against regional and international best practices, engage relevant stakeholders, and develop a structured framework that provides a long-term roadmap for improving accommodation standards and promoting continuous improvement.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Responsible growth is built on creating an environment where businesses and the people behind them can thrive. This collaboration will help us establish a clear and consistent approach to worker wellbeing, strengthening the wider RAKEZ community and supporting sustainable progress across our ecosystem."

Dr Sinclair said, “Our role will be to translate recognised regional and international practices into a framework that is practical, measurable and suited to the economic zone’s business environment. By engaging relevant stakeholders and assessing current practices, we aim to provide clear guidance that supports meaningful and lasting improvements.”

Once completed, the framework will provide businesses with practical guidance for managing and continuously improving labour accommodation standards. It will also support the UAE’s broader efforts to enhance workers’ quality of life and promote responsible, sustainable labour accommodation practices.