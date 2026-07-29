EDE boosts efficiency of licensed warehouses through third-party storage model

DUBAI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has announced the implementation of a Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Storage Model for the first time, and has begun accepting licensing applications related to the scheme as part of its medical warehouse licensing services.

The model enables establishments seeking distribution authorisation to contract with existing medical warehouses licensed by the EDE, instead of establishing and operating an independent storage facility that complies with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) requirements.

The Establishment said applicants seeking to use third-party storage must enter into a contract with at least one logistics service provider. A third-party logistics (3PL) provider is defined as an existing medical warehouse licensed by the Emirates Drug Establishment.

The Establishment's specialised teams have begun carrying out inspection visits related to submitted applications, while simultaneously gathering customer feedback and recommendations and adopting various operational scenarios compatible with the model.

This will support updates to the operational framework and inspection checklists for third-party storage and align regulatory requirements with business needs in accordance with international best practices.

The third-party storage model is designed to reduce operating costs and improve the efficient use of licensed warehouse capacity by giving companies a flexible regulatory and logistics option to use storage space in existing facilities that meet health and regulatory requirements.

The initiative also aims to maximise the use of the UAE's logistics infrastructure, attract foreign investment, provide additional options for small and emerging local companies, and strengthen supply chains.

The model also provides a unified framework for processing licensing applications, reduces procedural exceptions, strengthens oversight and compliance, and aligns local practices with international standards governing good storage and distribution practices.

Further information and enquiries are available through the Establishment's contact centre on 80033784 or by email at info@ede.gov.ae.