Sharjah Public Works: Drainage line 70% complete, delivering sustainable solution to water pooling

SHARJAH, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The completion rate of the Mid-Line Drainage Project in Sharjah has reached 70%, making it one of the largest qualitative projects aimed at raising the efficiency of rainwater and groundwater drainage in a large number of vital areas within the Emirate.

The AED 500 million project, extends over large distances, coverng densely populated areas and preventing water accumulation in the streets and residential areas, according to Sharjah Public Works Department,

One key expected outcome is to resolve water accumulation issues on the main roads, in tunnels, and in the project areas. The plan is to drain this water into the sea. It will also connect the existing networks in these areas to maximize their use and minimize the environmental impact of water buildup.

Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Public Works Department, stated that according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate keeps working on quality projects that improve life and upgrade the infrastructure in line with urban and population growth.

He said that the project clearly shows this trend. It is a key project that represents Sharjah’s goal of building infrastructure to handle large amounts of rainwater. This is particularly important given climate change and the rise in rainfall seen in recent years.

Al Suwaidi affirmed that the project would not have reached this level of integration and precision without the direct support and constant guidance of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, who constantly is concern for ensuring that Sharjah serves as a model in urban planning, sustainable infrastructure, and services that prioritize people has been crucial.

He noted that the line project marks a significant improvement in the rainwater drainage system in Sharjah. It offers permanent solutions to the issue of water buildup in important areas rather than just temporary fixes.

The project aims to enhance infrastructure resilience to climate changes, improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and accident risks during the rainy season, and lower groundwater levels that threaten building foundations. It will also decrease government operation and maintenance costs during this time.

Sharjah residents valued His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah's commitment to carrying out development projects which upgrade infrastructure and improve quality of life for both citizens and residents.

They highlighted how important the project is for rainwater and groundwater drainage. The Sharjah government is working on this project to address rainwater buildup in some areas in recent years. This will make the infrastructure more efficient and improve service quality.

The survey participants agreed that the project is a long-term investment. It will tackle the issues related to rainfall. Additionally, it will improve infrastructure efficiency, support economic activity, and enhance the quality of life in different areas of Sharjah.