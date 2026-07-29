Abdulla Al Hamed discusses digital platform governance, responsible AI policies with Snap Inc. in London

LONDON, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) – Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, met in London with Jean Gonié, Senior Director of Public Policy for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Snap Inc. to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in digital safety, platform governance, and the development of a safer and more trusted digital media environment in line with the rapid transformation of the technology and media sectors.

The meeting covered a number of key issues related to global digital policy priorities, foremost among them enhancing the protection of children and young people in the digital space and ensuring age-appropriate online experiences.

The discussions also addressed best practices for responsible content moderation, as well as increasing transparency and accountability across digital platforms.

Both sides also discussed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping the content creation and distribution ecosystem, emphasising the importance of developing responsible AI frameworks that foster innovation while maintaining digital trust.

Abdulla Al Hamed affirmed that building a safe and responsible digital space is a strategic priority for the United Arab Emirates. He stressed that cooperation with global digital platforms is a fundamental pillar in developing policies that respond to emerging challenges and promote the positive use of technology.

He said: "The future of media depends on our ability to strike the right balance between accelerating innovation and reinforcing responsibility. Digital platforms have become influential environments that shape public awareness and knowledge, making global partnerships essential to strengthening governance, building trust, and protecting users—particularly younger generations."

He added: "The United Arab Emirates believes that AI presents an opportunity to redefine the future of media, provided it is deployed within a clear framework of principles and standards that ensure integrity, transparency, and accountability. Through ongoing dialogue with the world's leading digital platforms, we are working to build an advanced model that combines innovation with protection and supports the creation of more impactful and trustworthy content."

The meeting forms part of the National Media Authority's efforts to strengthen international partnerships and exchange expertise with leading global institutions and digital platforms. These efforts aim to advance a safe and sustainable digital media ecosystem while exploring opportunities for collaboration in training, knowledge sharing, and future initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Maitha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Strategy and Media Policy Sector at the National Media Authority; Frederica Cook, Head of Public Policy for the United Kingdom and Ireland at Snap Inc.; and Alameer Albaheli‏, Regional Public Policy Lead, MEA at Snap Inc.