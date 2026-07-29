New social media law reinforces UAE's leadership in child digital safety: NEP Experts

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Experts from the National Experts Programme (NEP) have affirmed that the UAE's new legislation regulating children's use of social media platforms marks a significant step forward in strengthening child digital safety, and establishes a comprehensive framework that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of the digital world.

The UAE Cabinet recently issued Resolution No. 106 of 2026, formally titled "Regulating Children's Access to Social Media Platforms." The resolution sets the minimum age for social media use at 15 years. Children below this age are prohibited from creating, using, or operating personal accounts on social media platforms, and are prohibited from accessing the full features of such platforms, including social interaction, publishing, commenting, sharing, joining public groups, open channels, or any large-scale interactive spaces.

The resolution, which was issued in June and communicated in July sets the following rules:

• Minimum age of 15: confirmed as the national threshold for personal social media accounts in the UAE.

• Prohibition on creating/using/operating accounts: children under 15 cannot legally hold personal accounts.

• Prohibition on accessing "full features": including social interaction, publishing, commenting, sharing, joining public groups, open channels, and large-scale interactive spaces.

• Permitted access for under 16s: a second tier of the resolution also covers the 15-to-under-16 age band: they are permitted access but subject to enhanced protective measures (content filtering, restrictions on interacting with unknown users, usage-time limits, parental controls).

Asma Al Azri, NEP Expert representing the Community Development and Social Services sector, Faisal Al Hawi, NEP Fellow representing the Technology and Innovation sector, and Sumaya Al Hajeri, NEP Fellow representing Public Policy and Governance, noted that maximizing the legislation's impact will be supported by the combined efforts of families, educational institutions, digital platforms, alongside the country's legislative framework, helping to foster a safer and more responsible digital environment for children.

According to the three NEP experts, the rapid evolution of digital technologies, including social media platforms, online gaming, and generative artificial intelligence, has created new and increasingly complex risks for children, reinforcing the need for proactive and future-ready policies. They added that the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global leader by adopting legislation that strikes a careful balance between enabling children to benefit from technology while safeguarding them from online risks.

Commenting on the new legislation, Al Azri, representing the Community Development and Social Services sector, said protecting children in the digital world is a shared responsibility that extends beyond legislation to include families, schools, and digital platforms.

"Social media platforms were not designed for young children, and age restrictions exist for a reason. We encourage parents not to create or permit social media accounts for children below the minimum age, as early exposure to online risks can have lasting consequences for their safety, wellbeing, and healthy development."

She added: "With this forward-looking legislation, the UAE has strengthened its position among the world's leading nations in establishing a comprehensive legal framework to protect children in the digital environment. It reflects a proactive approach that keeps pace with rapid technological change while placing children's wellbeing at the heart of digital policy. This policy is expected to help protect children from online risks and promote the safe and responsible use of technology, thereby supporting the upbringing of a generation that is more aware and capable of interacting positively with the digital environment."

Al Azri further noted: "There is a strong link between excessive screen time among children under 15 and behavioural and developmental challenges. These findings should serve as a call to action, not simply another statistic. As we build an increasingly digital society, we must ensure that innovation never comes at the expense of the protection of children. Respecting the minimum age requirements for social media platforms is fundamental to creating a safer, healthier digital environment."

NEP Fellow Faisal Al Hawi, representing the Technology and Innovation sector, said the new legislation reflects the UAE's proactive approach to anticipating future digital challenges and developing policies that keep pace with technological change.

"This legislation goes beyond regulating children's use of social media. It establishes age-appropriate safeguards that help protect children from harmful or unsuitable online content while encouraging healthier digital habits from an early age."

Al Hawi, who developed a national school- and home-based program to reduce passive screen time among children aged 6 to 10, noted that passive screen time - unconscious consumption of digital content without meaningful interaction or learning - has become one of the defining challenges of the digital age.

He added: "Encouraging purposeful and balanced screen use, alongside sports, cultural, educational, and social activities, is essential for supporting children's mental wellbeing, healthy development, and social interaction. The new legislation provides an important foundation for achieving these objectives and promoting a healthier relationship with technology."

Sumaya Al Hajeri, NEP Fellow representing Public Policy and Governance, clarified that The UAE’s approach to digital child protection reflects a forward-looking understanding that safeguarding children in the digital era requires more than technological solutions; it requires a comprehensive governance framework built on legislation, accountability, and shared responsibility.

Al Hajeri, who worked on a digital literacy national project “Digital Heroes,” that is based on behavioral science and encouraging responsible and values-driven social media use among UAE youth, stressed that this milestone demonstrates the importance of proactive policymaking that keeps pace with digital transformation and places human wellbeing at the center of innovation.

Al Hajeri said that children's use of social media is like exploring Mars and swimming with sharks: exciting, unfamiliar, and full of hidden dangers.

She noted: “By establishing clear measures to protect children online, the UAE is creating a safer digital environment that enables young generations to benefit from technology while being protected from emerging risks.”