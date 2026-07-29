Sharjah Museums Authority concludes 11th SAWA Museum Studies Programme

SHARJAH, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), in partnership with Global Studies University (GSU) in Sharjah, and with the support of the Goethe-Institut, has concluded the 11th edition of the SAWA Museum Studies Programme.

The programme is one of SMA's leading international initiatives designed to develop professional expertise in the museum sector, promote cultural and knowledge exchange, and strengthen collaboration among museum professionals, researchers, and heritage practitioners at both the regional and international levels.

The SAWA Museum Studies Programme is a hands-on cultural and knowledge exchange initiative organised between Sharjah and Berlin. It explores the differences and similarities among diverse museum practices, helping inspire innovative approaches to museum work.

The programme also serves as a platform for dialogue and professional engagement, bringing together museum specialists and emerging practitioners from the Arab world and Europe, while fostering dialogue and collaboration among cultural and academic institutions.

Now in its 11th edition, the SAWA Museum Studies Programme recorded the highest participation since its launch, bringing together 24 participants from academic and cultural institutions from across the globe, further reinforcing its position as one of the leading international platforms for museum studies and professional development within the museum sector.

The programme featured four core learning modules, in addition to a specialised session on diversity. Covering the concept and role of museums, collecting and documentation, curatorial strategies, and museum communication, the modules were delivered through a blend of lectures, workshops, collaborative projects, and site visits to several museums and other institutions in Sharjah. This approach enabled participants to connect theoretical knowledge with practical experience across key areas of museum practice.

In 2025, Global Studies University (GSU) joined the programme as a new partner, further expanding its scope of international academic collaboration alongside the continued support of the Goethe-Institut. This partnership helped broaden the program’s horizons and strengthen its impact at both regional and international levels.

The 2025–2026 edition brought together eight participants from Global Studies University (GSU), seven participants from Berlin, and eight participants from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), three from the United Arab Emirates, reflecting the programme's rich cultural and geographic diversity and fostering meaningful dialogue and the exchange of professional experiences among participants.

The programme also featured an outstanding line-up of internationally recognised museum experts who delivered a series of online keynote sessions. Speakers included Sophie Perl, Curator for Participation and Open Spaces at Stadtmuseum Berlin; Manal Ataya, Museums Advisor at Sharjah Museums Authority; Professor Bénédicte Savoy, Professor of Modern Art History at Technische Universität Berlin, Germany; and Heba Abdel Gawad, an Egyptian heritage and museum activist and researcher, who serves as Senior Curator of Anthropology at the Horniman Museum and Gardens.

Their presentations explored a range of contemporary museum topics, including participatory museum practices, community engagement, heritage management, and the future of museums.

Through its integrated academic and practical content, the programme enriched participants' knowledge, strengthened their professional competencies, and created valuable opportunities for dialogue and the exchange of expertise.

It also contributed to advancing museum practice in line with international best practices while fostering sustainable professional connections between participants and cultural and academic institutions from around the world.

Since its launch, the SAWA Museum Studies Program has continued to strengthen its position as a leading international platform in the field of museum studies by bringing together museum professionals and emerging practitioners from the Arab world and Europe in an interactive learning environment that enriches the exchange of expertise, encourages innovative museum practices, and helps prepare qualified museum professionals capable of responding to the rapidly evolving museum sector.