ADIB delivers strong H1 2026 results, with net profit before tax increasing 9% to 4.3 billion

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) continued to deliver strong and sustainable growth in H1 2026, with net profit before tax increasing 9% year-on-year to AED 4.3 billion and rising 6% during the second quarter compared to Q1 2026 to AED 2.2 billion.

The strong performance was driven by significant customer financing growth, strong asset quality, and diversified revenue streams.

The Bank added 125,000 new customers during the first half of the year, supporting balance sheet expansion and reinforcing the strength of its franchise.

Net profit after tax for H1 2026 stood at AED 3.8 billion, up 8% compared to H1 2025, with ADIB continuing to deliver industry-leading profitability, generating a return on equity of 28%.

Revenue for the first half of 2026 reached AED 6.5 billion, up 9% year-on-year, reflecting strong momentum across ADIB's core businesses and continued franchise expansion.

Growth was driven by a 26% increase in customer financing, strong deposit growth, continued customer acquisition and higher business volumes across key segments.

Funded income increased by 14% year-on-year to AED 4.1 billion in H1 2026, driven by strong financing growth across retail and wholesale segments and the bank’s ability to generate sustainable returns.

ADIB maintained a net profit margin of 3.78%, reflecting disciplined asset pricing and effective balance sheet management.

Non funded income grew to AED 2.4 billion, up 3% year on year and up 6% quarter-on-quarter to AED 1.23 billion in Q2 2026, supported by higher cards, FX, trade-related and investment income.. Non funded income contributed for 37% of total revenues, demonstrating the strength of ADIB’s diversified business model and continued progress in broadening revenue sources.

These results reflect sustained momentum across our core businesses, strong customer acquisition with 125,000 new customers joining the bank during the six-month period, steady growth in financing and deposits, and continued market share gains across key segments.

Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, ADIB Chairman, said:'' Surpassing AED 300 billion in assets for the first time marks a significant milestone in ADIB's growth journey and reflects the strength of our franchise, the trust of our customers, the resilience of the UAE economy and our ability to deliver industry-leading profitability while maintaining a strong funding profile, robust asset quality and a healthy growth pipeline."

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), added:'' Our results demonstrate the quality and sustainability of ADIB's earnings, supported by strong funding and liquidity, disciplined risk management, continued market share gains and a healthy growth pipeline across both retail and wholesale banking."