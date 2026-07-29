UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attack on Jordan

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed Iranian hostile attack targeting the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Jordan and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.