Mansour bin Zayed: UAE becomes leading global destination for hosting equestrian championships

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, affirmed that sport is a fundamental pillar of the comprehensive development journey witnessed by the United Arab Emirates.

This reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen the role of sport as a driver of social development, an investment in people, and a means of developing their capabilities and enabling them to compete on the global stage.

H.H. said that equestrian sports are deeply rooted in the identity of the UAE, representing a cultural legacy that reflects pride in the nation's heritage, preserves authentic Arab traditions, and serves as both a sporting and cultural pillar. This stems from the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled the values of equestrianism and other sports in successive generations.

H.H. added that the strong support provided by the UAE's leadership for endurance riding has enabled the sport to achieve a distinguished position in the record of international accomplishments. Over decades of participation and success in endurance championships, the UAE has established itself as a global leader in the discipline, consistently securing podium finishes and reinforcing its international standing.

He explained that the UAE enjoys the firm confidence of the international community in hosting major sporting events in accordance with the highest professional standards and global best practices.

''This confidence is the result of the country's outstanding track record in organizing successful sports championships and events over the past decades, placing it at the forefront of global attention and making it a model of excellence, thanks to the guidance and support of the nation's wise leadership.''

H.H. noted that Abu Dhabi's successful bid to host the 2026 FEI Endurance World Championship at the Butheeb International Endurance Village reflects the international confidence placed in the UAE and confirms the capital's readiness to stage the world's premier sporting events.

''With its advanced infrastructure, exceptional organizational expertise, and integrated capabilities for hosting the world's top endurance riders, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for equestrian sports.''

H.H. expressed confidence in the ability of the UAE's male and female riders to compete strongly and achieve distinguished results in the championship. He attributed this confidence to the unwavering support the nation's leadership provides to sport and athletes, as well as the comprehensive system established to nurture talent and enhance performance, further reinforcing the UAE's global leadership in endurance riding and continuing the legacy of achievements secured by its champions on the international stage.

H.H. emphasised that this achievement reflects the confidence of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and the global sporting community in the UAE. It also reinforces the country's commitment to continuing to host world-class championships that meet the highest international standards, befitting the stature of such events and contributing to the continued advancement of endurance riding worldwide.