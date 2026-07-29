UAE, Egypt agree on phased expansion of bilateral air traffic rights

CAIRO, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt have agreed to gradually expand bilateral air traffic rights over the next five years, in a move that reflects the depth of the bilateral relations between the two countries and strengthens cooperation in the aviation sector, while enhancing air connectivity between the two brotherly nations.

The understanding was reached on the sidelines of the 11th Edition of ICAO AFI Week, held in Cairo, where the agreement was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE

General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and Captain Sameh Fawzy, President of the Egyptian

Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA).

The understanding establishes a phased framework for the gradual expansion of air services between the two countries, in line with the growing demand for air traffic and passenger movement, creating new opportunities for airlines and further strengthening economic integration between the two nations.

In this regard, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said: “This understanding reflects the depth of the strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt and demonstrates our shared vision to strengthen regional air connectivity. The phased expansion of air traffic rights will support the aviation sector, promote tourism, the economy, and investment,

and further advance the distinguished economic partnership between our two countries to even greater levels of growth and prosperity.”

Dr. Sameh Ahmed El Hefny, Minister of Civil Aviation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, said: “This understanding marks another important milestone in the longstanding cooperation between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in the field of civil aviation. It will enhance air connectivity, respond to the growing demand for air transport services, and further reinforce the position of both countries as leading aviation hubs in the region.”

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, said:

“The phased expansion of air traffic rights reflects the high level of trust and close cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt. It establishes a balanced framework that supports the sustainable growth of air services, enhances air connectivity, and creates greater opportunities for airlines and travellers in both countries.''

Captain Sameh Fawzy, President of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority, said: “This understanding reflects the constructive cooperation between the civil aviation authorities of both countries and their shared vision for developing a modern, safe, and sustainable air transport sector, in line with future

growth requirements while enhancing the efficiency of air transport services.''