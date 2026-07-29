AURAK study maps future of civilian drones, unlocking smarter, safer applications

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Researchers at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) have published a landmark study synthesising a decade of global research on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones. The study provides a practical roadmap for researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers seeking to advance the safe, intelligent, and effective adoption of civilian drone technologies.

Published in the international peer-reviewed journal Drones, the study reviews 109 research sources published between 2015 and 2025, covering drone technologies, real-world applications and the regulatory and ethical frameworks needed for safe and responsible operations.

Rather than focusing on a single application or technology, the review examines the rapidly evolving UAV landscape as a whole. It brings together research on autonomous flight, AI-driven navigation and control, communication technologies, sensing systems, regulations, and emerging applications across numerous sectors, while also identifying important research gaps and future directions.

The researchers found that although drone capabilities have advanced significantly through developments in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, sensors, and communications, broader adoption depends on more than technological progress alone.

Regulatory harmonization, privacy protection, cybersecurity, public acceptance, economic feasibility, and environmental sustainability remain key challenges that require continued research and collaboration among academia, industry, and government.

The study highlights how drones are increasingly used to inspect bridges, power lines and buildings without exposing workers to dangerous conditions, monitor crop health to help farmers reduce water consumption, deliver medical supplies to remote communities, assess environmental changes, support disaster response, and improve logistics through faster and more sustainable deliveries.

The findings come at a time when the UAE is rapidly positioning itself as a global leader in advanced air mobility and drone innovation. The country has introduced progressive regulations for commercial drone operations, expanded testing programs, and is investing in technologies that support smart cities, logistics, environmental monitoring and emergency services.

The AURAK research provides an important knowledge base that complements these national ambitions by helping organizations make informed decisions when planning drone-based projects.

Prof. Khalid Hussain, Provost of AURAK, said: "Emerging technologies create the greatest value when they are supported by sound research and practical knowledge.

This study reflects AURAK's commitment to producing research that addresses real-world challenges and contributes to national priorities. As the UAE continues to invest in advanced drone technologies, research such as this can help industry, government and academia make better-informed decisions while ensuring that innovation is deployed safely, responsibly and for the benefit of society."

Prof. Mohammed Awad, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, Head of the research team and corresponding author of the study, added: "The study demonstrates what undergraduate students can accomplish when they are given the opportunity to participate in meaningful research.

Drone technologies have evolved rapidly over the past decade, making it increasingly difficult to keep pace with developments across engineering, artificial intelligence, applications, and regulations. The students brought together this rapidly expanding body of knowledge into a single comprehensive review that highlights current trends, identifies research gaps, and outlines future opportunities."

By identifying both the opportunities and the remaining challenges, the researchers believe the study will support future innovation in autonomous aerial systems, while encouraging greater collaboration between academia, industry and regulators.

The research was conducted by AURAK undergraduate students, Muhammad Mbarak and Dr. Mohd Hasanul Alam, under the supervision of Prof. Mohammed Awad. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Drones under the title "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Technologies, Applications, and Regulatory Frameworks: A Scoping Review."