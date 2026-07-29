Dubai Culture celebrates success of ‘Empowering Emirati Musicians Programme’ in Italy

ROME, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) celebrated the successful conclusion of a cultural tour in Italy organised as part of the ‘Empowering Emirati Musicians Programme,’ supported through the Dubai Cultural Grant.

The initiative reflects the Authority's commitment to empowering local musical talent, enabling participants to refine their skills and engage with international experiences, strengthening their presence on the global stage while supporting the growth of the cultural and creative industries, and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global centre for the creative economy.

During the tour, 20 participants in the programme, organised by Dubai Culture in partnership with House of Pianos, presented their first concert at Steinway & Sons Milan in the presence of Abdulla Ali AlSabousi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Italy, and Khalid Al Jarman, Head of the Political, Media and Diplomatic Affairs Section at the Embassy.

The participants then performed at Academia Cremonensis in Cremona, marking the second concert of the tour.

As part of the tour, the students also participated in a series of training workshops designed to further develop their musical skills, engage with leading international musicians, and deepen their understanding of the history of Italian opera and its contribution to the country’s rich musical heritage.

They also attended the panel discussion, ‘Music as a Bridge Between Cultures,’ which brought together representatives from the UAE and Italy to explore the role of music in fostering intercultural dialogue, empowering young talent, and creating new opportunities for cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion underscored the power of the arts as a universal language that brings people together, strengthens mutual understanding, and contributes to building meaningful and lasting cultural partnerships.

In his welcoming remarks, Abdulla Ali AlSabousi emphasised that art and music are among the most effective instruments of cultural diplomacy, promoting the values of tolerance, mutual understanding, and human connection between peoples, the very principles upon which the UAE was founded. He also commended the students for their outstanding performances and artistic excellence, describing them as true cultural ambassadors who embody the UAE's identity and civilisational message.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “The success achieved by the participants of the Empowering Emirati Musicians Programme in Italy reflects Dubai Culture's ongoing efforts to nurture a new generation of Emirati musicians capable of competing internationally and representing Dubai on the global stage. Through the programme, we continue to create opportunities that enable talented musicians to develop their capabilities and access leading international platforms.”

Al Suwaidi added: “This participation highlights the importance of investing in local talent and enabling national competencies to engage with international experiences and acquire valuable expertise in this field. Through this programme, Dubai Culture continues to provide a supportive environment that offers opportunities for learning, professional development, and networking, strengthening the presence of Emirati creatives on the global stage while reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading centre for culture and an incubator for creativity.”

Across both performances, the young musicians presented the UAE National Anthem alongside a diverse repertoire of Western classical and Arabic works, including ‘Ode to Joy’ from Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, ‘Surprise,’ and ‘Qamra’ by Lebanese singer Fairuz. Their performances showcased their artistic capabilities and growing musical expertise, while demonstrating their ability to represent the UAE’s creative talent on international cultural platforms.

The participants also visited the Violin Museum (Museo del Violino) in Cremona, where they explored the history of the instrument and its significance within Italy's musical heritage. In addition, they toured some of Milan's most renowned cultural landmarks, including Teatro alla Scala and the Duomo di Milano, enriching their artistic experience, deepening their understanding of the relationship between music and heritage, and inspiring them to draw on international cultural experiences throughout their creative journeys.