DAE reports $229.9 mn H1 profit

DUBAI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, with revenue rising to $865.9 million from $843.6 million in the same period last year.

Profit before tax and exceptional items increased to $229.9 million, compared with $217.1 million in the first half of 2025, while the company maintained a strong pre-tax profit margin of 26.6%.

DAE’s operating cash flow stood at $594 million, with available liquidity increasing to $4.4 billion.

Selected Business and Operating Highlights:

Number of aircraft acquired: 18 (owned: 17; managed: 1)

Number of aircraft sold: 39 (owned: 32; managed: 7)

Lease agreements, extensions, and amendments signed: 114 (owned: 104; managed: 10)

Owned, Managed, and Committed Aircraft in Fleet: 638

Number of man hours booked (DAE Engineering): ~720,000

Number of checks performed (DAE Engineering): 142

Announced agreement with Blackstone Credit & Insurance to launch “Equator”, a long-term co-investment platform targeting US$1.6 billion in aircraft investment annually

Announced agreement with Neuberger to launch “Mustang”, a long-term co-investment platform targeting US$6.0 billion in aircraft investment over the medium term

Commenting on the results, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “the first half has been a momentous period for DAE. We announced the acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance Limited (MAF) and the formation of two long-term co-investment programs with world-class financial institutions. These co-investment programs are sized to add approximately US$15 billion of new aircraft assets over the next five years to our total fleet. Our enhanced scale, expanded product offerings, robust underwriting discipline and financial strength will allow us to serve our clients more holistically than ever before.

Today, after the close of the previously announced acquisition of MAF, we will serve over 175 airline customers in 75 countries with an owned, managed and committed fleet of approximately 1,000 aircraft.''