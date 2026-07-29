Response Plus Holding reports 96% growth in net profit during H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM) today announced its financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2026, reporting strong net profit and revenue growth driven by service diversification and geographical expansion across the region and beyond.

During the first half of 2026, RPM reported net profit of AED 39.8 million, a surge of 96% compared to AED 20.3 million in H1 2025, while the group’s revenue surged 57% to AED 390.4 million during the first half of 2026, compared to AED 248.1 million during the same period in 2025.

RPM’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) increased 76% to AED 58.1 million, compared to AED 33 million in the same period last year.

The group’s equity increased to AED 279.3 million as on June 30, 2026, compared to AED 243.2 million a year ago.

Total Assets were AED 545.1 million as on June 30, 2026, compared to AED 387.2 million as of year-end 2025. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was AED 0.20 in the period under review, reflecting RPM’s commitment to shareholder value creation.

The Board also announced and ratified the distribution of AED 12 million in interim cash dividends to shareholders for the financial period ending on June 30, 2026. The decision will enable RPM shareholders to receive AED 0.06 per share, with the total amount of dividends constituting 6 per cent of the company’s paid-up share capital.

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding, said: “Response Plus Holding PJSC’s strong performance in the first half of 2026 reflects the successful execution of its long-term strategic roadmap, built on geographical expansion, service diversification and operational excellence.

The focus is on expanding the portfolio of specialized pre-hospital care services and tapping into opportunities across regional and international markets. RPM remains committed to delivering sustainable value to its shareholders while strengthening the resilience of healthcare systems across the markets it serves.”

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “RPM’s H1 2026 performance demonstrates the strength, resilience, and scalability of its integrated business model. A defining milestone during the period was the successful mobilization and operation of one of the region’s largest emergency medical deployments for the Hajj pilgrimage, delivering paramedics, physicians, and ambulance services in close collaboration with the Saudi Red Crescent. This achievement underscores RPM’s ability to execute complex, large-scale healthcare operations in some of the world’s most demanding environments.”

He added: “The Company’s strategy remains firmly focused on strengthening its core service lines, driving operational efficiencies, expanding strategic partnerships, and consistently delivering high-quality clinical outcomes.”

Dr Rohil further said: “RPM’s comprehensive pre-hospital healthcare ecosystem — encompassing Emergency Medical Services (EMS), ground and medical air evacuation, Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), military and tactical medical training, industrial medical consultancy, occupational healthcare, and risk management solutions under a single integrated platform — creates a compelling competitive advantage.

This differentiated model positions RPM as the leading integrated pre-hospital healthcare provider in the GCC and provides a strong foundation for sustained regional and international growth.”