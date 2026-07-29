Mansour bin Zayed visits Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival, meets UAE team participating in WorldSkills competition

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, visited the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival, currently being held in Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi. The festival offers a comprehensive programme of educational, recreational, and cultural activities designed for children and youth during the summer vacation.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit were Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Humaid bin Saeed Al Neyadi, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Presidential Court; Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Advisor at the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sultan Dahi Al Hameeri, Advisor at the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs at the Presidential Court; along with a number of senior officials.

During the visit, His Highness received a briefing on the festival's objectives and key themes, as well as its educational, training, and entertainment programs aimed at making productive use of the summer holiday by developing students' skills, fostering creativity and innovation, and reinforcing national identity and authentic Emirati values.

The festival provides an integrated learning environment that combines knowledge with practical application through the participation of more than 30 national, academic, security, sports, and community organizations. Together, they are delivering more than 3,000 workshops and specialized programmes for over 10,000 students across various age groups.

His Highness also met with the UAE team that will represent the country at the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 competition. The team is being prepared and trained under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET).

During his visit to ACTVET's pavilion, His Highness reviewed the team's preparations and the qualification and training programs being implemented ahead of the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 competition, which will be hosted in Shanghai, People's Republic of China, next September. The UAE team will represent the nation at the world's largest international competition for technical and vocational skills.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed emphasised that the people of the UAE are the nation's greatest asset and that equipping them with advanced skills and modern knowledge is the most important investment in the future. He noted that participation in international competitions reflects the high caliber of national talent and its ability to compete and innovate on the global stage.

His Highness expressed confidence that the UAE team would present an outstanding example of Emirati youth and wished them every success and the very best results at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

The UAE team comprises 17 male and female competitors who will compete across 16 technical and vocational skill categories. The team's preparation forms part of a strategic roadmap implemented by ACTVET, which includes identifying national talent, selecting competitors, and providing them with world-class training and qualification programs. These efforts are designed to enhance their readiness for international competition and enable them to represent the UAE at this prestigious global event, which brings together the world's most talented young professionals.

WorldSkills is the world's largest international competition for technical and vocational skills, bringing together young people from countries around the globe to compete across dozens of disciplines. The competition promotes a culture of professional excellence, advances technical and vocational education and training systems, and aligns skills development with current and future labor market needs. It also serves as a global platform for showcasing national talent while facilitating the exchange of expertise and international best practices.

The Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival is part of broader efforts to make productive use of the summer holiday through high-quality programmes that combine education and entertainment while helping students develop their skills and strengthen their connection to their national values and heritage. These efforts support the UAE's vision of building a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation.

The festival is designed for children and young people aged 6 to 18, as well as families and visitors of all ages, offering a comprehensive summer experience that redefines the school holiday as an opportunity for learning, skills development, talent discovery, and the promotion of national and social values.