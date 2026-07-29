TRENDS Training Institute organises second edition of ‘Researchers of Tomorrow’

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The TRENDS Training Institute, in cooperation with the TRENDS Dubai office, organised the second cohort of the practical training programme, “Researchers of Tomorrow”, as part of a series of training programmes and initiatives implemented by the institute to build young people’s capacities and prepare them in accordance with the latest scientific and research methodologies.

The programme aims to contribute to preparing research professionals capable of producing knowledge, keeping pace with global transformations, and promoting a culture of scientific research and innovation.

A number of participants said the programme represented an important milestone in their academic and research journeys, contributed to developing their skills in scientific research and critical analysis, and provided them with advanced practical experience in preparing studies and research papers in accordance with modern scientific methodologies.

They explained that the programme was not limited to providing theoretical knowledge, but offered an integrated training environment that enabled them to engage directly with researchers and experts and learn about the mechanisms of knowledge production, the preparation of studies, and the analysis of international and regional issues, thereby enhancing their ability to think systematically and anticipate the future.

They affirmed that the programme embodies TRENDS’ vision of investing in young people, empowering promising researchers, and preparing a new generation equipped with the tools of scientific research and capable of contributing to knowledge production and providing scientific insights that support decision-makers and address rapidly evolving challenges.

One participant said he is currently preparing a research paper at TRENDS Research and Advisory focusing on liberalism and realism, two of the most prominent foundational theories in the field of international relations.

He noted that the experience had contributed to developing his research skills and deepening his understanding of political issues and international relations.