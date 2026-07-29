Sharjah Digital Department, Shams AI Club train staff on AI for media, marketing

SHARJAH, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Digital Department, in collaboration with the Shams AI Club of Sharjah Media City (Shams), hosted a workshop to enhance its employees' ability to utilise artificial intelligence (AI) applications across various work areas.

The workshop focused on AI applications in digital media, covering AI fundamentals, linguistic models, content creation, media, digital marketing, command engineering, media production, ethics, and future skills needed for the workforce. This helped participants use these technologies more efficiently in their daily tasks.

Eng. Lamia Al Shamsi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Department, emphasised that the successful adoption of AI depends on the readiness of qualified personnel capable of effectively utilising it in the workplace.

She noted that investing in developing employees' digital skills is a priority to ensure these technologies are leveraged to improve performance, enhance output quality, boost government efficiency, and achieve the objectives of the Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028.