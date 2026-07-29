Fourth heatwave threatens France, Spain as wildfire smoke risks intensify

BRUSSELS, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Regional concern is mounting across Europe as smoke plumes from wildfires sweeping large parts of Spain and France continue to spread. Authorities in both countries have warned that a fourth heatwave is expected to begin this week, threatening to worsen the crisis and expand the large-scale evacuations that have already affected more than 300,000 people.

Spain's meteorological agency said temperatures could reach 45°C in what is on course to become the hottest year on record for the country. Meanwhile, southwestern France is expected to experience temperatures of around 38°C as several wildfire outbreaks continue to burn.

Spanish Environment Minister Sara Aagesen said the anticipated rise in temperatures would push the risk of new wildfires to record levels, while Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska described the coming days as "decisive" for bringing the fires under control before the heatwave intensifies.

On the French side of the Pyrenees, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stressed the need to raise the alert level to its maximum, noting that the region is preparing to enter a period of "extreme heat".

The impact of the disaster extends beyond material damage and displacement. Reports indicate that smoke containing fine particulate matter has spread far beyond the wildfire zones, leading to a sharp deterioration in air quality across wide areas.

European health authorities said wildfire smoke contains hazardous chemical and physical pollutants, including fine particulate matter and carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

These pollutants can cause serious health problems, including carbon monoxide poisoning, respiratory and cardiovascular complications, and increased hospital admissions and premature deaths, particularly among people with chronic illnesses.

A European Commission spokesperson said the continent's wildfire season has been lasting longer each year, noting that this year's season began exceptionally early in April and is likely to continue until October or early November.

Wildfire smoke is now classified as the second-greatest health risk in Europe after direct heatwaves, according to the European Union's climate risk assessment. Despite its severity, the Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL) warned that pollution caused by wildfires cannot be controlled, as polluted air masses can travel thousands of kilometres and remain suspended in the atmosphere for extended periods.

In light of the situation, the European Respiratory Society urged residents in affected areas to remain indoors with windows closed, avoid strenuous physical activity, and wear protective masks designed to filter fine particles when going outside is unavoidable.