Ammar bin Humaid attends graduation of 24th National Service intake at Manama Training Centre

AJMAN, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, attended the graduation ceremony of the 24th intake of National Service recruits at the Manama Training Centre in the emirate of Ajman.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid congratulated the graduates, commending the excellence and discipline they demonstrated throughout their training period.

He wished them continued success in serving the nation, upholding its flag, defending its land and safeguarding its achievements.

The Crown Prince of Ajman stressed the importance of continuing to fulfil national duty with sincerity and dedication, while embodying a strong sense of responsibility and steadfast loyalty to the nation and its leadership, thereby contributing to strengthening the UAE's position as a global model of security, stability and prosperity.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid also expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Manama Training Centre, non-commissioned officers and trainers for their dedicated efforts in preparing and qualifying National Service recruits and instilling the values of discipline, commitment and responsibility, enhancing their readiness to serve the nation and its institutions.

In the presence of a number of senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence, the graduates presented a military parade that reflected the skills and knowledge they had acquired during their training and highlighted their readiness and competence to defend the nation.