RTA conducts comprehensive campaign to verify safety of Dubai Metro tunnel ventilation systems

DUBAI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Keolis MHI, operator of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of the tunnel ventilation systems (TVS) across all underground stations and associated facilities on the Red and Green Lines.

The comprehensive rehabilitation programme aims to improve the operational performance of the ventilation systems and enhance air quality, thereby supporting the long-term safety of the Dubai Metro network.

It also reflects RTA’s strategic efforts to maintain world-class service standards across the network.

Dawood Alrais, Director of Rail Maintenance at RTA’s Rail Agency, said, “The programme comprises four main workstreams: replacing variable frequency drives (VFDs), overhauling dampers, replacing actuators and overhauling ventilation fans.

“The programme is currently focused on rehabilitating the dampers through a meticulous process that includes detailed inspections, deep cleaning, lubrication, repair or replacement, followed by comprehensive functional testing. The process confirms the condition of the dampers and restores them to stable operation, helping maintain their efficiency and extend their service life.”

Alrais added, “RTA carried out the comprehensive campaign during off-peak hours and overnight shifts to accelerate maintenance work without affecting metro operations. This underscores RTA’s corporate commitment to safety, asset sustainability and the quality of operational services, while providing metro passengers with smoother and safer journeys.”