Fire breaks out on regasification, storage vessels at Egypt's Damietta Port; no casualties reported

CAIRO, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum said a fire broke out on a regasification vessel and a storage vessel at the country’s Mediterranean Damietta Port on Wednesday, adding that no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The ministry said, in a statement carried by Ahram Online, that emergency and rapid response plans were activated immediately after the fire was reported, with on-site firefighting and security teams working alongside relevant authorities to contain the incident.

According to a ministry statement, Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi arrived at the scene to oversee the emergency response, monitor firefighting and security operations, and ensure all safety procedures were implemented in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Emergency teams are coordinating with technical authorities to complete the necessary work and assess the implications of the incident, the ministry said.

The ministry urged media outlets and social media users to rely on official statements for updates, adding that it would continue monitoring the situation and announce any new developments.