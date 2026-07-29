Jordanian King, Egyptian President discuss regional developments

AMMAN, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan received a phone call from Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, during which they emphasised the importance of stepping up efforts to restore comprehensive calm to the region, Petra News Agency reported.

King Abdullah II reiterated Jordan’s condemnation of attacks on its territory and on Arab states, underscoring that the Kingdom continues to take the necessary measures to safeguard its citizens and protect its security and stability.

Speaking of developments in the West Bank, the King highlighted the need to halt Israel’s unilateral measures against Palestinians.

For his part, President Al Sisi reaffirmed his country’s condemnation of the attacks against Jordan and a number of Arab states, emphasising Egypt’s total rejection of any attempt to undermine the Kingdom’s security, stability, and sovereignty.