Five killed as strong winds hit Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Five people have died after powerful winds swept through Rio de Janeiro and parts of São Paulo state, causing widespread disruption, power outages and the suspension of public transport.

Residents of Rio de Janeiro were caught off guard when winds of up to 100 km/h struck shortly before the morning rush hour, uprooting dozens of trees and leaving thousands stranded after all three of the city's metro lines were brought to a standstill.

Operations were also disrupted at several major airports in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.