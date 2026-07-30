Jordan's air defences intercept five Iranian missiles

AMMAN, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) announced that air defence systems successfully intercepted and shot down five incoming Iranian missiles targeting the Kingdom's territory early Thursday.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the official spokesperson for JAF confirmed that the threat was detected and neutralised in accordance with pre-established defence plans. The interception procedures were executed with high efficiency and precision, thwarting the attempt with zero human casualties recorded.