Artificial intelligence category enhances quality of education: 'Khalifa Award'

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education has affirmed that the introduction of the Innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Education category in the award’s 20th edition (2026–2027) represents a qualitative addition to the award’s fields and categories.

This category is considered one of the key pillars supporting the award’s mission and objectives in a sustainable manner, while keeping pace with the rapid technological and scientific advancements in education and promoting the use of advanced technologies and AI to enhance learning environments and generate a positive impact across all elements of the educational process.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, said that the award, as one of the institutions of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, is committed to measuring the positive impact generated by winning the award for both institutions and individuals at the local, Arab, and international levels.

He noted that impact is one of the core dimensions considered in evaluating all nominations submitted across the award’s various fields and categories during the current edition.

He explained that all fields and categories offered in the current edition aim to promote excellence in education at the local, Arab, and international levels. This edition features 10 award fields across 18 categories, including the newly introduced Innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Education category.

The category was launched in response to the evolving needs of the education sector and to keep pace with the transformation taking place across education systems. It recognises initiatives and projects that provide innovative educational solutions by effectively using advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance the quality of education, improve teaching and assessment methods, strengthen learning outcomes, and increase the efficiency of educational institutions.

Al Houti added that the category targets individuals, teams, institutions, students, and educational AI projects that have demonstrated, through practical implementation over the past three years, their ability to create sustainable educational impact supported by measurable evidence and performance indicators.

Candidates must demonstrate that their project is based on original innovation and their own intellectual and educational contribution, while adhering to the principles of the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence, including the protection of privacy, respect for intellectual property, fairness, transparency, and academic integrity.

The award has also updated its evaluation criteria to include a set of key standards covering innovation and originality, clarity of vision and objectives, quality of design and implementation, documented educational impact, effective use of AI and technological innovation, compliance with AI ethics and governance, sustainability and scalability, as well as effective evaluation, monitoring, and continuous improvement.

Al Houti explained that the launch of this category is aligned with the UAE's vision to further strengthen its global leadership in education and AI by encouraging innovation, fostering a culture of excellence, and motivating the development of pioneering educational solutions that create sustainable impact for educational institutions and society while contributing to a more efficient, resilient, and future-ready education system.

He also noted that the award receives all nominations through its electronic application system, while a dedicated support team responds to enquiries and provides the necessary technical assistance.

The nomination period will remain open until 31st December 2026.