UAE reaffirms commitment to combating human trafficking: Minister of Justice

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, said the UAE remains committed to combating human trafficking through an integrated approach based on prevention, protection, prosecution and international cooperation.

In a statement marking World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Al Nuaimi said the UAE was founded on the values of justice, humanity and respect for human rights, making the protection of human dignity a cornerstone of its development while fostering a tolerant and multicultural society.

He said the UAE renews its commitment to eradicating one of the most abhorrent forms of organised crime that threatens individuals’ right to safety and security, stressing that international cooperation and coordinated national efforts are essential to combating human trafficking and protecting victims.

Al Nuaimi said the UAE recognised the seriousness and complexity of the crime at an early stage and adopted a comprehensive strategy focused on prevention, protection, punishment and prosecution, while strengthening international cooperation and adapting to evolving criminal methods.

He noted that the UAE established the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking in 2007 to coordinate the efforts of relevant authorities and strengthen cooperation among them.

"However, amid growing overlap between human trafficking and other forms of organised crimes such as cybercrime, financial fraud, money laundering and corruption, we deem it essential to continuously expand the scope of national partnerships. This year alone, several new members joined the Committee, with the membership now extending to 23 entities, including government institutions, public prosecutions and civil society organisations, enabling a comprehensive national approach to prevention," the minister added.

Al Nuaimi said the UAE has continued to strengthen its legislative framework in line with evolving criminal trends and its international obligations. The country enacted Federal Law No. (51) of 2006 on Combating Human Trafficking Crimes, one of the first specialised laws of its kind in the region, which was updated through Federal Decree-Law No. (24) of 2023.

The UAE also issued Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes to tackle emerging forms of digital crimes and regularly review existing legislation, thereby protecting victims, holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring swift justice.

The country has also strengthened its criminal justice system by establishing specialised judicial circuits for human trafficking cases, enabling faster case resolution and developing judicial expertise to better protect victims, he said.

Positioning victims at the heart of all its efforts and leveraging modern technologies led by a vision to safeguard human dignity, the National Committee, in cooperation with its members, has developed the Smart Referral System (SRS) to support victims of human trafficking. This unified digital platform brings together all relevant entities to accelerate the provision of care and assistance, while enhancing coordination.

The system also leverages data technologies and artificial intelligence to monitor evolving criminal patterns and analyse their indicators, in support of policies and preventive measures.

"On this day, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to combating human trafficking and all forms of organised crimes that undermine individual dignity," he said, calling on the international community to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise to improve responses and protect people from exploitation and related crimes.