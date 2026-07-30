Dubai International Holy Quran Award receives record 12,000 entries from 120 countries

DUBAI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has seen an unprecedented turnout for its 29th edition (1448 AH – 2027). Within just two weeks of opening registration, the award received over 12,000 submissions from male and female participants representing 120 countries worldwide.

This represents a surge to more than double the total entries of the 28th edition, which registered 5,618 applicants from 105 countries.

This record response reflects the exceptional success of the new developmental vision: “In Search of the Most Beautiful Quran Recitation in the World”. This vision was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which transformed the award's international standing, global impact and competitive reach, further affirming Dubai's leading role in serving the Holy Quran.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, affirmed that this exceptional surge in international participation is the result of the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who established the award as the premier global platform to compete in reciting the Quran. Al Muhairi added that the significant turnout from every continent demonstrates how deeply Dubai's message resonates around the world.

Al Muhairi added, “Receiving more than 12,000 submissions from 120 countries in such a short time is a global vote of confidence that confirms the recent enhancements to the Award categories, prize values and nomination processes are successfully attracting exceptional talent. Through this broad participation, the award is fostering a unique global Quranic movement that highlights the beauty and mastery of recitation. We look forward to welcoming the finalists to Dubai, where their voices will fill our mosques and the public can join in celebrating their achievements.”

The award’s portal registered submissions spanning the Arab world, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, reflecting the global resonance of its mission.

This unprecedented response follows a series of quality additions and enhancements, key among them the introduction of the world’s largest prize pool for a Quran recitation competition, totalling over AED12 million.

The top prize of $1 million will be awarded to both the first-place winner in the male over 16 years old category and the first-place winner in the male and female under 16 years old category. Second- and third-place winners in each category will receive $100,000 and $50,000, respectively, while the Global Quranic Personality of the Year will be honoured with a $1 million award.

The latest award edition is allowing direct individual nomination alongside traditional nominations through their home countries and accredited Islamic centres. This addition enabled those with Quran recitation talent worldwide to submit video recitations without restrictions.

Another outstanding enhancement will see finalists hosted in Dubai to lead Taraweeh prayers across major mosques during Ramadan, with the final stage featuring live public voting to select the world's most beautiful Quran recitation.

With registration open until 15th August 2026 via the award’s official website (www.quran.gov.ae), dedicated committees continue to screen thousands of incoming submissions under a rigorous preliminary system evaluating Tajweed rules, voice and performance quality.

Judging committees are selecting the best recitations that will qualify for the next rounds. For the male over 16 category, initial evaluation of 3-minute video submissions runs through 15th August 2026 to assess voice quality, performance and Tajweed. Qualified finalists who advance to the second stage will be hosted in Dubai from 8th to 16th February 2027, when a public vote is conducted to help determine the ultimate winner.

The male and female under 16 category follows a three-stage process. Initial 3-minute video screenings run until 15th August 2026, followed by live virtual evaluations by the judging panel from 1st to 14th September 2026. The final stage will feature public voting to select the most beautiful Quran recitation from 8th to 16th February 2027, culminating in the closing ceremony and crowning of winners during the second week of Ramadan.

Building on nearly three decades of excellence, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award has welcomed 7,826 participants from 123 countries across its 28 editions. The award has distributed more than AED67 million in prizes and honoured 24 prominent figures and three institutions with the Global Quranic Personality of the Year Award.