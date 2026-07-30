ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) continues to advance its specialised training ecosystem through integrated programmes as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's preparedness and enhance the capabilities of personnel to respond effectively to various risk scenarios.

The centre delivered 81 training courses in collaboration with its strategic partners, including foundation, specialised and leadership programmes. A total of 2,544 participants attended the courses, representing employees from more than 35 government entities and companies across Abu Dhabi, as well as alternative service recruits and volunteers.

This reflects the centre's extensive training partnerships and its commitment to developing highly qualified personnel capable of supporting the Emirate's emergency, crisis and disaster management ecosystem with the highest standards of competence and preparedness.

The training programmes covered key strategic areas, including recovery and business continuity, risk management, data management, operations rooms, and command and control. They contributed to developing certified trainers, enabling the sustainable transfer of knowledge, strengthening local personnel capabilities, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development.

Abdulla Sultan Al Mansoori, Acting Head of Exercises Section at ADCMC, said, “At the centre, we are committed to developing high-quality training programmes that address real-world needs and enhance personnel’s ability to make informed decisions, work effectively within joint teams, and respond to different scenarios with efficiency and confidence.

The strong participation of government entities, companies, volunteers, and alternative service recruits reflects growing awareness of the importance of preparedness and highlights the role of training in promoting a unified approach, strengthening coordination, and safeguarding Abu Dhabi’s achievements and long-term sustainability, he said.

Al Mansoori added, “The qualification of certified trainers is a key step towards establishing a sustainable training system that enables the expansion of specialised knowledge across participating entities. It also supports the development of qualified personnel capable of sharing expertise, promoting a culture of preparedness throughout all phases of emergencies, and strengthening professional practices in emergency, crisis, and disaster management.”

The training aligns with the centre’s vision of supporting a comprehensive and proactive preparedness ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, built on enhancing personnel capabilities, strengthening partnerships among entities, and developing institutional capacity in line with the highest international standards.