Kuwait says Iranian attack hits Chinese company building, kills one

KUWAIT, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Defence said an Iranian attack targeted a building belonging to a Chinese company in the north of the country on Thursday, killing one worker and causing extensive material damage to the facility.

In a press statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry's official spokesperson Saud Al-Atwan said that the competent authorities immediately initiated the necessary procedures and responded to the incident in coordination with the relevant agencies.