Egypt's Cabinet says preliminary probe finds drone behind Damietta Port vessel fire

CAIRO, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A preliminary investigation by relevant authorities has found that a drone caused the fire involving two vessels at Damietta Port on Wednesday, Egypt's Cabinet said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Cabinet said no party has claimed responsibility for the incident.

It added that relevant authorities are continuing investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and take the necessary measures to safeguard Egypt's interests and national security.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said a fire broke out involving a regasification vessel and a storage vessel at Damietta Port, without causing any casualties.