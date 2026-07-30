Nearly 10,000 heat-related deaths in Germany in 2026, says institute

BERLIN, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- An estimated 9,800 people across Germany have died so far this year due to heat-related causes, said ​Germany's RKI health body in its weekly report on Thursday, as temperatures of more than 40 ‌degrees ⁠Celsius are expected to hit ‌several regions.

The ⁠largest proportion of ​heat-related ⁠deaths occurs in the age ⁠group of 75 and older, ⁠RKI said.

The mortality rate rises significantly during ⁠weeks ​with average temperatures ⁠over 20 degrees Celsius, according to the institute.

In June, Germany already ​experienced a record-breaking heatwave with ⁠temperatures of 40 degrees or more in ​many regions.