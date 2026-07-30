Sukoon Insurance reports AED3.8 billion in H1 gross written premiums

DUBAI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sukoon Insurance reported a 12 percent year-on-year increase in gross written premiums to AED3.8 billion in the first half of 2026, while insurance service results rose significantly to AED241 million, up 68 percent compared to the last year.

The results reflect continued growth in premiums, improved underwriting performance and stable investment returns, reinforcing the company's position as one of the UAE's leading insurers.

Investment income reached AED160.2 million, an 11 percent increase year-on-year, reflecting the strength of the company's income-focused investment portfolio.

Profit before tax increased to AED302.8 million, representing a 39 percent year-on-year rise driven by improved underwriting performance and stable investment returns.

Sukoon’s financial position remained strong, with total equity reaching AED3.53 billion, a 5 percent increase year-to-date, with an exceptionally strong solvency position of 260 percent (minimum requirement of 100 percent).

Sukoon maintained its A rating from Standard & Poor's and A2 rating from Moody's.

Hammad Khan, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer at Sukoon Insurance, said, “Our first-half 2026 financial results reflect the strength of our core business and our continued focus on disciplined execution. We have delivered healthy growth while improving profitability, supported by strong underwriting performance and stable investment returns."