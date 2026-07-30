Emirates Engineering launches Material Futures Studio

DUBAI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Engineering has launched Material Futures Studio, a six-week programme that challenges university students to reimagine retired aircraft materials and transform them into new products.

Led by the Upcycling department within Emirates Engineering, the Material Futures Studio brings students together with aviation professionals to work on real-world industry challenges, encouraging fresh thinking while helping develop the next generation of aviation talent.

The first edition brought together 23 students representing Khalifa University, Emirates Aviation University and the University of Sharjah.

The programme began with an orientation and tour of Emirates Engineering's facilities, where students engaged with senior leaders and gained first-hand insight into maintenance operations like A-check and C-checks being carried out on the Emirates fleet as well as the upcycling shop where materials are being repurposed today.

Over the next six weeks, students will use their learnings to come up with new concepts and ideas to upcycle and reuse aircraft materials into innovative products. They will be closely guided by team members from Emirates Engineering during the ideation and concept development stages.

The programme will conclude with a final showcase, where students will present their concepts and prototypes for upcycled materials.

Emirates has undertaken one of the industry's largest fleet retrofit programmes, a multi-billion-dollar investment to fully refurbish 219 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft and elevate the customer experience across its fleet.

As part of this project, materials retrieved from retrofit aircraft are being repurposed through upcycling initiatives led entirely in-house by Emirates Engineering in Dubai. The dedicated team is transforming retired aircraft materials into handcrafted, artisanal products that aim to reduce waste.

Material Futures Studio builds on the airline’s broader upcycling efforts, such as the Aircrafted by Emirates collection of limited-edition lifestyle pieces featuring a range of luggage, bags and accessories, all crafted from reclaimed aircraft materials.

It also includes the Aircrafted KIDS initiative, which transforms fabrics and other materials recovered during the retrofit programme into handmade backpacks for children. To date, more than 4,000 backpacks have been donated to children across 11 countries.