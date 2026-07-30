Shurooq launches seven-week community summer programme

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has launched a seven-week summer programme featuring more than 50 activities and experiences across its destinations in the emirate during August and September.

The programme includes community fitness and wellness activities, educational programmes for children, live entertainment, and nature- and heritage-led experiences.

The initiative forms part of Shurooq's contribution to the objectives of the UAE's Year of the Family 2026 by providing experiences that bring family members together through shared activities, strengthen family bonds and encourage active lifestyles that support children's learning through curiosity, exploration and participation.

The programme gives families greater flexibility to participate, while its regular schedule and diverse activities encourage repeat visits and reinforce Shurooq's destinations as part of everyday community life and as spaces for connection, learning and recreation.

Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach will host a community fitness and wellness programme comprising 28 professionally led sessions for different age groups.

Shurooq will also launch Sharjah Saturday Run from 15th August to 5th September, featuring four evening community runs at Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront.

Al Qasba will host the Summer Explorer Camp 2026 for children and teenagers aged seven to 15 from 10th to 27th August. The three-part programme progresses from discovery and adventure to science, technology and innovation, before concluding with leadership, media skills and entrepreneurship. Masrah Al Qasba will also stage Goldilocks and the Three Bears for children and families.

At Al Majaz Waterfront, Splash Park and Kids Fun House will present a programme featuring 14 family evenings over seven weeks, including live performances, roaming entertainment and interactive activities.

The programme also extends to Shurooq's natural and heritage destinations through immersive educational experiences at Al Noor Island and Mleiha National Park.

At Al Noor Island, children can explore topics related to nature, art, agriculture and sustainability through three interactive stations featuring hands-on activities as part of its summer programme running until the end of September.

At Mleiha National Park, families can discover Sharjah's natural and archaeological heritage through experiences including fossil discovery, stargazing, museum visits and opportunities to explore one of the UAE's most significant natural and archaeological sites.

The programme is further complemented by Shurooq's destinations, making the emirate's geographical diversity part of the family summer experience, from waterfronts to mangrove reserves, sand dunes, mountainous landscapes and heritage districts.

Across the Sharjah Collection, including Kingfisher Retreat, Al Rayaheen Retreat, Al Badayer Retreat and Najd Al Meqsar, families can enjoy stays amid mangroves, sand dunes, mountains and heritage sites that reflect the distinctive character and identity of each location.

In the Heart of Sharjah, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, together with the Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ben Ibrahim, offers a heritage hospitality experience based on the restoration and adaptive reuse of traditional Emirati homes, preserving the area's historic urban fabric while linking contemporary hospitality with the identity and memory of the place.

Shurooq's summer programme also extends across its wider portfolio of destinations, including Al Montazah Parks, Heart of Sharjah, House of Wisdom, Kalba Waterfront, Al Rahmaniya Park and The Flag Island.