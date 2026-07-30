Amanat unveils long-term growth strategy, three-year dividend policy

DUBAI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Amanat Holdings on Thursday announced a transformational long-term growth strategy that will guide the company’s next phase of expansion while introducing a new three-year dividend policy designed to deliver sustainable shareholder returns.

Approved by the Board of Directors, the strategy positions Amanat to accelerate disciplined growth across two of the region’s most resilient sectors, healthcare and education, supported by a strengthened balance sheet, focused operating model and a clear capital allocation framework.

The approved strategy is built around disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and responsible growth.

As part of the strategy, the Board also approved a new dividend policy for the next three years whereby the company intends to target minimum annual cash distributions of 7 fils per share, equivalent to 7 percent of the company’s issued share capital, subject to the company’s financial performance, cash flow generation and all relevant approvals.

The dividend policy reflects the Board’s confidence in Amanat’s financial strength, stable cash generation and long-term growth prospects.

Amanat will continue to scale its market-leading healthcare and education businesses through organic expansion, greenfield developments and selective acquisitions, with every investment assessed against rigorous financial and strategic criteria.

The company remains committed to targeting a return on equity of at least 10 percent, while preserving financial flexibility and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Over the next three years, Amanat is targeting to deploy approximately AED1.5 billion into high-return investment opportunities that strengthen its leadership position across the GCC and beyond.

The investment programme includes expanding Cambridge Health Group’s leadership in post-acute care and rehabilitation and pursuing targeted regional and international acquisitions that further enhance the company’s market position and create sustainable long-term value whilst supporting Almasar Education’s growth across higher education, specialised education and selective K-12 opportunities.

The company’s financial roadmap targets significant growth in revenues, profitability and returns on equity over the coming years while maintaining a disciplined investment framework and a resilient balance sheet.

Beyond delivering sustainable shareholder returns, Amanat remains committed to improving access to high-quality healthcare and education, creating lasting value for the communities it serves across the GCC.

Together, the long-term growth strategy and dividend policy reinforce Amanat’s commitment to disciplined execution, responsible capital allocation and sustainable value creation.

Dr. Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “Today’s announcement is about much more than unveiling a new strategy. It defines Amanat’s ambition for the next decade. Over recent years we have transformed the company into the region’s leading listed operator of healthcare and education businesses. We now have the financial strength, operational capability and investment discipline to accelerate our next phase of growth.”

John Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of Amanat Holdings, said that the strategy approved today provides a disciplined roadmap for Amanat’s next phase of growth. Over recent years, the company has built a portfolio of market-leading healthcare and education businesses with exceptional management teams, strong competitive positions and significant opportunities for expansion.

“We have identified a robust pipeline of organic expansion opportunities, greenfield developments and selective acquisitions across the GCC and beyond. Every investment will be measured against rigorous financial and strategic criteria, ensuring disciplined capital allocation remains at the heart of every decision we make," he added.