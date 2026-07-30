World Green Economy Summit 2026 to highlight international success stories through four main pillars

DUBAI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 12th edition of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), to be held on 21st and 22nd October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will showcase global success stories and proven, scalable solutions in the green economy across four main thematic pillars: Energy Technology and Infrastructure, Business Strategy and Transition, Water and Food Security, and Finance.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the summit is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation under the theme, “From Success to Scale: Showcasing the Green Economy”.

This year’s summit will bring together senior officials, decision-makers, infrastructure developers, business leaders, resilience planners and capital providers to present proven solutions and scalable models. Registration is available through the summit’s website.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation, said this year’s World Green Economy Summit reflects a pivotal shift in the global sustainability dialogue, noting that successful models already exist.

He added that the summit moves the discussion beyond emphasising the importance of climate action towards demonstrating how the transition is already taking place and how it can be expanded more rapidly and effectively.

By bringing together experts from a wide range of countries, sectors and institutions, the summit will showcase the most effective and innovative approaches to advancing the green economy, he said.

WGES 2026 will focus on four main thematic pillars, alongside three cross-cutting themes: Artificial Intelligence, Governance and System Enablers.

The Energy Technology and Infrastructure pillar will examine the role of energy infrastructure as the foundation for economic transformation at a time when global energy demand is rising rapidly, driven by electrification, industrial growth and the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centres.

Sessions will also explore the rapid, large-scale deployment of clean power, the growing role of energy storage in strengthening the reliability of renewable energy systems, and the contribution of emerging technologies, from green hydrogen to nuclear energy, to a diversified energy mix that supports a low-carbon future.

The Business Strategy and Transition pillar will examine how leading organisations are embedding green growth into their core strategies as the green economy surpasses US$5 trillion in annual value and continues to expand at twice the rate of conventional industries.

Its sessions will address valuation growth, the redesign of business models around circular economy principles, the green skills gap, and the evolving landscape of trade policies and carbon regulation, while highlighting the factors that distinguish organisations leading the transition from those still adapting to it.

The Water and Food Security pillar will address both areas as fundamental economic and societal imperatives at a time when climate change is placing growing pressure on these vital resources.

Sessions will highlight how technology and infrastructure can transform vulnerabilities into strategic capabilities, from decarbonising water production and strengthening the water-energy nexus to deploying precision agriculture and climate-adapted food systems.

They will also explore how climate resilience can be positioned as a long-term investment that supports economic stability, food security and sustainable growth.

The Finance pillar will highlight the pivotal role of finance in moving climate ambitions from planning to execution, with the world requiring at least US$6.3 trillion in annual investment until 2030 to avoid the worst effects of climate change, compared with current investment of around US$2.3 trillion.

Sessions will examine how the bankability gap can be addressed through blended finance structures, green bonds, innovative financing instruments and case studies demonstrating the long-term value of climate investments.

The discussions will also focus on how public and private sector financing can work together to support the green transition at scale.

The summit will also address three cross-cutting themes that span all its areas, creating both challenges and opportunities and requiring integrated and collaborative approaches.

Artificial intelligence is one of the green economy’s most powerful accelerators and, at the same time, one of its most rapidly evolving challenges.

AI enables smarter energy management, predictive analytics to mitigate environmental risks, improved emissions monitoring and enhanced agricultural productivity.

However, AI-driven data centres are becoming major consumers of energy and water, with demand projected to increase significantly by 2030.

WGES 2026 will explore both dimensions across its thematic pillars and outline the conditions under which AI can become net positive for the green economy, from establishing energy-efficiency standards for data centres to deploying AI-driven grid optimisation at scale.

Effective governance is the critical link between ambition and implementation.

Discussions will examine how policies and regulations influence decision-making, the expansion of global carbon markets and their implications for trade and industry, as well as the evolving role of international climate agreements in advancing the green economy.

The implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) from 2026 adds further urgency to decarbonisation efforts, particularly in the aluminium, steel, cement and petrochemicals industries, which face growing pressure to maintain their competitiveness.

The green transition also depends on transforming the systems that underpin economic activity, while supply-chain resilience and circular economy models are accelerating across sectors, from energy infrastructure and manufacturing to food systems and water management.

The global circular economy market was valued at US$517.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$888 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.3 percent.

Recycled materials also generate 80 percent lower emissions than primary extraction.

WGES 2026 will examine how these system-level transformations can support scalable, more resilient and sustainable growth.

Each year, the World Green Economy Summit attracts more than 3,300 participants representing over 30 countries to discuss shared visions and expertise and learn from more than 80 international speakers, including ministers, CEOs and innovators, alongside more than 300 media representatives from global and regional outlets.