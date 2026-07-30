Treasury Sukuk & Bonds auctions attract AED 4.83billion in bids

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in its capacity as issuer and in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as issuing and payment agent, announced the successful completion of the July 2026 auctions of UAE dirham-denominated Treasury Islamic Sukuk (T-Sukuk) and Treasury Bonds (T-Bonds), with a total issuance size of AED1.1 billion.

The transaction is part of the Treasury Bonds & Treasury Sukuk issuance programme for 2026.

The auctions witnessed strong participation from the primary dealers for the T-Sukuk maturing in October 2027 and the T-Bonds tranche maturing in January 2031. Total bids reached AED4.83 billion, representing an oversubscription of 4.4 times. This strong demand reflects investors’ confidence in the strength of the UAE's financial sector and the resilience of the national economy.

The auction results highlighted competitive, market-driven pricing with a YTM of 4.49 percent for the T-Sukuk tranche maturing October 2027 and 4.48 percent for the T-Bond tranche maturing January 2031. These yields represent a spread of 24 and 4 to basis points, respectively, above comparable US Treasuries at the time of issuance.

Additionally, the T-Sukuk & T-Bonds are listed with Nasdaq Dubai, enhancing investor access in the secondary market.

The AED T-Sukuk and T-Bond programmes play a vital role in supporting the development of the UAE’s dirham-denominated yield curve, offering secure investment instruments for a wide range of investors.

Furthermore, it reinforces the local debt capital market, contributes to the development of the broader investment landscape, and supports the UAE’s long-term economic sustainability and growth objectives.