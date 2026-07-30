UAE President welcomed by Serbian President upon arrival in Serbia on working visit

BELGRADE, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Belgrade on a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

Serbian President His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić welcomed His Highness upon arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

Accompanying His Highness are His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.