UAE Capital Market Authority abolishes 15 fees following comprehensive review of fee framework

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the UAE Capital Market Authority has approved the abolition of 15 fees following a comprehensive review of the authority’s fee framework.

The decision is intended to simplify the fee structure, reduce costs, and improve the efficiency of services provided to licensed companies and individuals operating in the UAE’s capital markets.

The review covered fees associated with a range of services and activities under the authority’s supervision. Each fee was assessed against current regulatory requirements, market developments and the authority’s service model, resulting in the abolition of 15 fees that were no longer considered necessary under the approved framework.

This decision reflects the authority's commitment to periodically reviewing the regulations, procedures and fee framework governing the capital markets to ensure they remain fit for purpose. It also supports a balanced approach that responds to the needs of market participants while maintaining effective regulatory oversight and improving transparency around fees associated with services under the authority's supervision.

Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Market Authority, said, "The authority remains committed to continuously reviewing and developing its fee framework to ensure it evolves alongside the capital markets and responds to the needs of licensed companies and individuals.

"This review forms part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of regulatory services and reduce the burden on market participants, contributing to more resilient capital markets, a more effective business environment, and higher-quality services."

The authority confirmed that the abolished fees relate to a range of services and activities under its supervision and form part of the comprehensive review of its approved fee framework.

It encouraged licensed companies and individuals to review the Board Resolution published on its website for details of the services covered by the abolition and how the decision will be implemented.