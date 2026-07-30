Sharjah Business Women Council launches AED3.6 million initiative for 1,000 e-commerce stores

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has launched a one-year AED3.6 million initiative to establish 1,000 e-commerce stores for eligible members in partnership with Packman Portal LLC, aiming to help women-owned businesses expand their digital presence and reach wider markets.

Each participating member will receive a fully integrated online store valued at AED3,600 annually. Every store will include a dedicated website, a payment gateway, a product management system, an administrative dashboard, customisable design features, practical training, and ongoing technical support, enabling businesswomen to launch or strengthen their digital operations and enhance their competitiveness.

The initiative was launched following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, and Mohamed Al Rashed, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Packman Portal LLC.

Under the agreement, participating businesses that receive at least 365 customer orders during their first year will qualify for a second year of complimentary service.

Bin Al Shaikh said, “For many entrepreneurs, the greatest challenge is not creating an excellent product or service. It is making sure customers can discover it. In today's economy, a strong digital presence is an absolute necessity. At SBWC, we are committed to removing the barriers that can prevent businesswomen from achieving their full potential.

She said that this partnership combines digital infrastructure with practical knowledge, giving women business owners the resources to build a professional online presence, reach wider markets and grow with greater confidence.

Abdulaziz Almulhem, CEO and Founder of Packman Portal LLC, stated, “We are proud to build Packman in the UAE, a nation whose leadership has inspired a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and opportunity. That example continues to shape our mission. We believe every entrepreneur deserves access to the tools needlocaed to compete in the digital economy, regardless of where they start.”

The partnership extends beyond technology by focusing equally on capability building. Packman will deliver a series of practical workshops covering digital entrepreneurship, e-commerce store setup, inventory and product management, digital marketing, customer service, performance optimisation and sustainable business growth.

The collaboration will also include awareness campaigns and future joint initiatives designed to further strengthen the participation of women-owned businesses in Sharjah's digital economy.

Digital commerce continues to play an expanding role in business growth across the UAE. The country's e-commerce market generated US$8.1 billion (approximately AED29.8 billion) in revenue in 2025 and is expected to maintain annual growth of 10 to 15 percent through 2026, according to ECDB.