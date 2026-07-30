Abdulla Al Hamed discusses digital safety with TikTok in London

LONDON, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, said protecting children and young people in the digital space remains a top priority for the UAE leadership.

He emphasised that building a brighter future begins with providing a safe, trusted digital environment that fosters learning, creativity, and innovation while safeguarding future generations from the risks of rapid technological advancement.

During a meeting in London with Jade Nester, TikTok’s Director of Data Public Policy for Europe, Al Hamed highlighted the UAE’s ongoing efforts to build an integrated framework of legislation, policies, and strategic partnerships to balance technological openness with the preservation of societal values, ensuring robust user protection, particularly for youth.

The meeting forms part of efforts to build partnerships that contribute to developing innovative solutions capable of responding to rapid changes in the digital environment and supporting a safer and more trusted ecosystem for users.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance online safety for children and young people, strengthen cooperation on digital policy and platform governance, and promote the responsible use of advanced technologies.

They also reviewed ways to develop age-appropriate online experiences, strengthen regulatory frameworks that balance innovation with user protection, promote responsible content moderation, and explore the role of artificial intelligence in advancing the media ecosystem while ensuring its ethical and responsible use.

Al Hamed noted that rapid digital transformation places a shared responsibility on both regulators and global platforms to establish a balanced model—one that fosters innovation while reinforcing public trust.

He added that building a future-ready media ecosystem requires strategic partnerships based on knowledge exchange, policy development and the adoption of international best practices in digital governance.

“Through our collaboration with TikTok, we aim to translate this shared vision into practical initiatives,” Al Hamed said. “We are committed to empowering content creators with digital responsibility tools, enabling them to produce positive, purposeful content that enriches society.”

Through such meetings, the National Media Authority seeks to expand its partnerships with leading global companies in support of a safer and more trusted digital media ecosystem, keep pace with rapid changes in the global media landscape, and promote the exchange of expertise on regulatory and technological best practices.