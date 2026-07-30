Federal Tax Authority wins SAP Global Innovation Award

DUBAI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has won the SAP Global Innovation Award 2026 in the Services Superstar category for its implementation of Corporate Tax through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform.

The FTA achieved the highest rating among 182 global entities that competed for the award, which recognises the acceleration of business outcomes through the effective use of SAP solutions.

SAP is a leading global company specialising in innovative software solutions, enterprise applications, and AI-driven business technologies. This achievement reaffirms the FTA’s leadership in driving innovation and implementing best practices in the tax sector.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, received the global award during a meeting with representatives of SAP at the authority’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Abdulla Al Bastaki, Chief Executive Officer of the Information Technology Sector at the FTA, along with several officials from the authority and the award-granting company.

The FTA confirmed that this achievement underscores the pivotal role of the integrated EmaraTax platform, which was launched by the authority more than three years ago and continues to evolve using the latest technologies in the tax field, in cooperation with Invenio, a global consulting and information technology solutions company.

The platform serves as a benchmark for enhancing the quality and sustainability of customer services. It offers a wide range of diverse digital services, including the comprehensive Corporate Tax system, which now has more than 742,000 registrants, enabling taxpayers to manage their tax affairs with high levels of accuracy, speed, efficiency, and transparency.

Al Mulla said, “Winning this important award is the result of the efforts of the FTA’s team and its continuous pursuit of operational excellence and innovation across all areas of work.”

He added, “The FTA is implementing a comprehensive innovation strategy aimed at achieving global leadership in tax procedures and continuously enhancing the services provided by the FTA to customers. This is achieved by maintaining an institutional environment that encourages innovation and supports the development of creative ideas, in line with government priorities and directions.

“The strategy contributes through various initiatives and effective procedures to accelerating service delivery, reducing requirements where possible, and introducing further facilitation measures that deliver tangible impact within shorter timeframes. It also supports the development of a future generation of proactive and integrated services, contributing to making UAE government services among the best globally.”

Al Bastaki said the platform has strengthened confidence in the Corporate Tax system by processing high transaction volumes with a success rate of up to 99.5 percent, while ensuring the accurate and efficient handling of tax returns during peak periods. Its services are also integrated with those provided by relevant government entities.

Alan Hunt, CEO of Invenio, said, “This award demonstrates what can be achieved when vision, collaboration, and large-scale execution come together. We are extremely proud of our long-standing partnership with the FTA, through which we have contributed to providing a flexible and future-ready Corporate Tax platform that supports the UAE’s long-term growth.”

The FTA confirmed that the EmaraTax platform is undergoing continuous development and updates in line with its plans for ongoing service enhancement and expansion. Procedures related to Value Added Tax, Excise Tax, Corporate Tax, and other tax types can be completed through the platform using innovative solutions that enable customers to use the services seamlessly, anywhere at any time.

These services include registration, submitting tax returns, settling tax liabilities, processing tax refunds for eligible categories, submitting reconsideration requests, and completing other tax procedures.

The authority noted that winning the SAP Global Innovation Award is the result of the ongoing collaboration between the Federal Tax Authority, SAP, and Invenio, representing a successful model of public-private sector partnerships.