Khalifa Fund participates in AgenticVerse Programme to develop youth skills in AI

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- 30 July 2026: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development participated in the AgenticVerse – Agentic AI & Multi-Agent Intelligence Summer Programme, delivered in collaboration with 42 Abu Dhabi, to equip secondary school students with practical skills in artificial intelligence, innovation, and entrepreneurship through an immersive, hands-on learning experience.

Throughout the five-day programme, participants worked in teams to solve real-world challenges by designing, building, and presenting AI-powered solutions.

Students developed innovative projects, including AI career coaches, smart study planners, interactive games, video story creators, and other intelligent applications, while strengthening their creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.

A key highlight of the programme was the Khalifa Fund Innovation Challenge, which enabled students in Grades 9–12 to apply Agentic AI to real-world entrepreneurial challenges.

Working in teams, participants designed an AI-powered entrepreneurial advisor that helps aspiring entrepreneurs identify their goals and business needs while providing personalised learning and development pathways tailored to different stages of their entrepreneurial journey.

Through this challenge, students applied the technical skills acquired during the programme to develop practical AI solutions, combining hands-on learning with innovation and entrepreneurial thinking.

Under the guidance of 42 Abu Dhabi AI instructors and mentors, participants gained practical experience in AI design, prompt engineering, teamwork, idea development, pitching, and presenting working prototypes to a judging panel.

AgenticVerse reflects 42 Abu Dhabi's commitment to inspiring the next generation of AI innovators through experiential, project-based learning.

Delivered across multiple accredited cohorts throughout July and August 2026, the programme provides participants with hands-on training in designing AI agents, developing multi-agent systems, and applying Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques to solve real-world challenges.

Participants progress from foundational AI concepts to building intelligent applications before showcasing their final projects, strengthening their technical, creative, and collaborative skills.

Upon successful completion, participants are awarded a Level 4 National Qualifications Centre (NQC) Micro-credential, with additional themed cohorts continuing throughout the summer to provide more students across the UAE with access to this unique learning experience.

Alongside the programme, Khalifa Fund delivered an introductory session highlighting its integrated ecosystem for supporting entrepreneurs, including its financing programmes, advisory services, and the facilities available through MZN Hub to support startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The programme is being delivered in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain through a strategic partnership between Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and 42 Abu Dhabi.