Family Care Authority reaffirms commitment to combating human trafficking

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Family Care Authority, reaffirmed the authority's commitment to safeguarding human dignity, strengthening the social protection system, and supporting those most vulnerable to exploitation by ensuring victims of human trafficking and their families have timely access to integrated support services.

In a statement marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Al Ameemi described trafficking in persons as a grave human rights violation whose impact extends beyond victims to affect families and communities.

She said this year's theme, "Trapped Behind the Scam," highlights the growing use of fraudulent job offers and digital platforms to recruit and exploit victims, underscoring the need to promote digital literacy and raise awareness of evolving trafficking methods.

Al Ameemi said the Family Care Authority adopts a people-centred approach that respects the circumstances of each case and ensures access to integrated social, psychological, legal and protection services that promote recovery and long-term stability.

She added that the authority works with partners across the social, security, judicial, health and education sectors to strengthen the identification, referral and protection of individuals at risk of violence, exploitation or trafficking, stressing that combating this crime requires coordinated action and strong institutional partnerships.

Al Ameemi also highlighted the authority's specialised training programmes, which equip professionals to identify indicators of exploitation and respond using trauma-informed approaches.

She added that the authority continues to implement community awareness initiatives targeting parents, caregivers and the wider community to protect children and young people from online grooming and exploitation while promoting digital safety within families.

The authority has also launched the Response Guide for Trafficking in Persons Cases to strengthen coordination among relevant entities and equip individuals and families to recognise potential risks, seek assistance and report concerns through official channels.

Al Ameemi stressed that recovery does not end with removing victims from situations of exploitation but requires sustained care, psychosocial support, social reintegration and tailored services that enable survivors to rebuild safe and dignified lives free from stigma and discrimination.

She noted that the UAE has established a comprehensive national framework to combat trafficking in persons, built on robust legislation and effective institutional partnerships.

She called on members of society to remain vigilant, report any signs of exploitation through official channels, and recognise that protecting people is a shared responsibility, stressing that public awareness and early intervention remain essential to preventing trafficking and strengthening the safety and resilience of society.