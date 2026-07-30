Sharjah Police launch fishermen's trailers inspection initiative

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Sharjah Fishing Cooperative Society and with the participation of strategic partner Tasjeel – ENOC, launched an initiative to inspect trailers belonging to association members at the trailer parking area in Al Mamzar.

The two-day initiative aims to inspect approximately 200 trailers. The inspections include checking tire safety, braking systems, lighting, and securing mechanisms, in addition to providing awareness guidance to fishermen on the importance of regular inspections and maintenance.

Sharjah Police urged all trailer owners to ensure they undergo regular inspections and adhere to preventative maintenance protocols.